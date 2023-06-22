Jahshii Questioned By Police Over Businessman Murder

Jahshii turned himself in to police for questioning on Wednesday after police named him as a person of interest and was being sought by police in the death of an alleged “Don” a day before.

According to reports, Jahshii has retained high-profile attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie and Richard Lynch to represent him. The attorneys reportedly accompanied him to the Constant Spring Police Station to answer questions from the police about the death of businessman Omar ‘Romie’ Wright, 45.

On Tuesday night, St Andrew North Police Division head, Superintendent Sherika Service, in a news interview, said the police wanted to question the artist over Wright’s death. She did not say that he was wanted, and according to reports, the artiste was questioned and released on Wednesday.

According to Supt. Service, the artiste who was from Grants Pen but has since moved out, was being sought because he had an altercation with the murder victim hours before he was killed.

According to the police, Wright was killed on June 7 on Shortwood Road at about 10:40 pm by gunmen. Wright’s altercation with Jahshii reportedly took place because the businessman had another altercation with Jahshii’s mother earlier in the day.

It’s unclear what the incident was about, but Wright reportedly threw water in the woman’s face during their quarrel.

Jahshii, whose real name is Mluleki Tafari Clarke, has been keeping a low profile since the incident.

He recently released his song “Pieces” with Mavado which paid homage to his late friend and producer Mabreco ‘Tadmar’ Watson, who was shot and killed by police during an operation in 2021.

The artiste has not publicly addressed the police’s announcement that he was being sought for questioning.

The dancehall artiste was released after being questioned.