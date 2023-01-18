Protoje Adds Jesse Royal & Lil Ike To ‘Lost In Time’ Show in Kingston

Protoje has announced a star-studded lineup for his “The Lost In Time” festival in Kingston next month.

The reggae/dancehall artist is gearing up for a big show in Jamaica’s capital on February 25, 2023. This show will mark Protoje’s first performance in Jamaica in three years, and he promises to put on a show for his fans. Among the names on the line are Jesse Royal, Lil Iké, Mortimer Samory, Jaz Elise, Naomi Cowan, and Yaadcore.

“It’s been 3 years since my last performance in Jamaica,” Proto said. “Very grateful to be able to announce the first annual @lostintimefestival with performances from some really great performers @lilaike @jesseroyal1 @naomicowan @jazelise @official_samory @yaadcore @mortimermusic It will be TWO STAGES x and a host of other attractions.”

Ticket prices range from JM$65000 to as much as JM$250,000, which is the equivalent of US$42.50 for the concert experience and US$1635 for the Skydeck.

Since his last performance in Jamaica, Protoje has released two albums. In Search of Lost Time arrived in 2020 when the world was in lockdown, and Third Time’s the Charm released last year, 2022, with both dropping on his In.Digg.Nation Collective label.

There are speculations that Chronixx and Koffee could be making surprise appearances at the event, but those names were not confirmed by the singer.