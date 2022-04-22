Nicki Minaj Embraces Sobriety: “Now I’m happy when I’m sober”

Nicki Minaj says she has embraced sobriety now and feels more happy being sober.

Growth and maturity. That is how fans have described rap queen Nicki Minaj‘s revelation this week that she is happier than she has been in a long time, thanks to her loving life as a sober woman. Nicki, who is now married and a mom, is more chill and relaxed. She has been showing a gentler side lately, and the Barbz love it.

The “Super Bass” entertainer shared a bit of her emotional journey on Twitter recently and opened up about how she has slowed down on her partying lifestyle significantly and therefore has realized that her mood improves when she is not inebriated. “I used to be happy when I was high, now I’m happy when I’m sober. No judgment to anyone. Be gentle with yourself,” she shared.

Nicki Minaj certainly encouraged fans, and the post racked up thousands of likes as everybody loves a feel-good, inspirational moment, especially one from a fierce artiste who in the past was known for being quite serious and super competitive.

A few fans had joked that maybe the “Anaconda” artiste was forthcoming because she was high and had the munchies as she had earlier shared a video being quite comfortable in her domestic domain frying up some chicken. However, Mrs. Petty was quick to shoot down that theory and responded to the comment, “No, I’m sober and loving life. You?”

The rapper has in the past been known to glorify a lifestyle of excesses both in partying like a rock star and jet setting like a diva, which she has been called and is a title that in the past she has embraced. Many of her songs and accompanying videos, including “Bottles Up” with Trey Songz, shows just how good she was at being a party girl.

However, since her marriage in 2019 and the birth of her son, ‘Papa Bear’ in 2020, Nicki Minaj has had a shift in attitude and now loves to share videos of her playing with her baby, dressing him up, and showing off all the cute things that toddlers do.

Many theorize that it is that unconditional love that kicks in when a woman becomes a mother that has softened her. In her recent track “We Go Up” she also alluded to the fact that she is enjoying getting high on life and not much else as she vocalized, “I know they sleeping on me, btches got epilepsy/ I don’t do coke, little btch, I don’t even do Pepsi.”

I used to b happy when I was high. Now I’m happy when I’m sober. No judgement to anyone. Be gentle with yourself. ? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 22, 2022

No I’m sober & loving life. You ? https://t.co/ZarkBIMEzt — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 22, 2022

Babe I throw it out. It’s too salty. Pls don’t reuse oil. I know it’s our culture but I don’t like that https://t.co/r1RHs5FaKK — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 22, 2022