Ayesha Curry Breaks Silence On Steph Curry Open Marriage

Ayesha Curry breaks silence on reports she and her husband Steph Curry were in an open marriage.

Ayesha took the time to respond to a brazen fan who questioned the status of her marriage to basketball star Steph Curry. On Monday, she shared a photo of her husband in a recent GQ photoshoot where she drools over his good looks. “Good gracious God almighty,” she said with the sweating emoji. “my baby’s @gq cover shoot.”

A presumptuous fan was schooled by the celebrity chef and homemaker after leaving a nasty comment under her post.

“But yet you still want an open relationship smh…if I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already,” the fan said.

Ayesha Curry responded, “Don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is?” she asked. “Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you,” she said to the fan.

The comment by the fan stems from a rumor last month claiming that the celebrity couple was allegedly in an open marriage, and they also have side partners.

Steph and Ayesha Curry’s relationship has been couple goals for many people. While this is the first time she has publicly acknowledged the claims, there is no evidence to say that the pair have an open marriage.

The Curry’s are Christian and have been married for a decade, and have always been an example of what a successful millennial marriage looks like.

The blog that posted the anonymous account later removed it without an explanation. Meanwhile, friends of the couple did not believe the rumor.

In the meantime, fans of the couple reacted, with many calling out the blog for sharing fake news.

“[cap],” Chance the Rapper posted under a Shaderoom post while another said, “weird how every time someone makes history there’s a story that comes to shift the focus,” clearly speaking to Curry’s recent history-making shoots.