Dexta Daps Drops ‘Vent Deluxe’ Album & New Visual “I’m On My Way”

Dexta Daps is not resting on his laurels following the release of his well-received album Vent a year ago. The dancehall singjay announced that he’d released a deluxe edition of the album, featuring 32 tracks. The original album featured 16 tracks.

Dexta Daps is currently on a multi-city US tour that kicked off on Friday in Georgia. The Jamaica Observer caught up with him to get more information about the deluxe release. He explained that he felt that his fans wanted more, so he gave them what they requested. He added that the album was a compilation of songs, so he and his team broke it down into two parts, Vent and then Vent Deluxe.

The new format of the album was released on September 30 via Dexta Daps Music Group and featured more Caribbean and American artists.

Some of the new tracks include “Pressure” featuring Pressure Busspipe, “A Jus Suh Life Guh” featuring Marlon Asher, “Ammunition” featuring Patrice Roberts, “Star Throat” featuring Kemar Highcon and Konshens, “Call Me If” (remix) with Louie Culture and Tory Lanez, “Wi Fi” featuring American rapper and producer Drumma Boy, and “Scripture” featuring Nigerian-American singer and Afrobeats star Davido.

According to the deejay, he felt it was necessary to incorporate new kinds of music because he felt it would be beneficial to work with different cultures, especially since “music is what we love so we interact with everyone.” Added to that, he wanted to ensure that the deluxe version was unique.

Just last year, Dexta Daps delivered a mega-hit called “Call Me If,” which sampled Louie Culture’s “Ganga Lee.” Vent Deluxe includes a remix featuring Louie Culture and controversial Canadian hip hop artist Tory Lanez. The talented artist, whose real name is Louis Grandison, said it was an honor to work with the iconic Louie Culture. He added that he respected Culture because he had a remarkable influence on the growth of dancehall.

Just three days ago, on October 1, he released the official video for one of the tracks off the project called “I’m On My Way.” The video for the track was directed by PhillyFlyboy and Rahim Visram. He wrote the track but had some help with production from Drumma Boy, Chris Beatz, and Dunn Legend.

The track features Daps up to his usual explicit exploits. Fans seem to have already taken to the track as it’s already racked up close to 100,000 views since release.

“When me grow up me wa be like you Mr. Daps… keep hitting them with solid hits after hits, gyol dem wet ya now ….” one fan said while another added, “yo this man is so talented all is music is so amazing so many classic up is sleeve.”

He’s also giving back since his career has been taking off. In August, he gifted his mother a new Porsche Macan for her birthday. The German luxury compact SUV has a starting price of around $52,000.

His career certainly seems destined for great heights, especially since he’s already gotten the endorsement of Bounty Killer. Grunggadzilla reposted a clip of Dexta’s performance at BRT Weekend with the caption, “Took it all way di man use one night tek a whole weekend nobody else did deh pon di show real super star with practical and tactical stage skills.”

Bounty Killer praising Dexta Daps may not be a big surprise since the two hail from the same Kingston community, Seaview Gardens.

Dexta Daps has always shown that he has what it takes to make it ever since his 2014 ballad “Morning Love.”

Since then, he’s grown from strength to strength, and fans really started taking notice with his 2015 monster hit Shabba Madda Pot. In 2017 he debuted an erotic short film for his debut album, Intro, which received more than 1.6 million views on YouTube.

Listen Vent Deluxe album below.