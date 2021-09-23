Rising Dancehall Artist Kashmar Shot and Killed In St. Catherine

Rising dancehall artist Kashmar was reportedly shot and killed.

Police sources in Old Harbor confirmed with Urban Islandz that an entertainer, who was shot dead on Thursday, has been identified as Kashmar. The dancehall star, whose real name is Kavin Hill, was reportedly standing with a group of friends on the side of the road in Old Harbour on Thursday afternoon.

We’re told that two men walked up to the group and pulled weapons, and started firing. The gunmen later fled on foot, and the men were rushed to a local hospital, where Hill was pronounced dead on arrival. Sources say he was shot multiple times. The condition of the other men is unknown at the time of this publication.

Kashmar was shot at on a music video set in Old Habour in July 2019 but escaped that attack unhurt. Cops have yet to determine a motive for his killing, but it’s clear there has been more than one attempt at his life.

Kashmar released his single “Pretty Little Freak” last year, and the video has since surpassed 2.1 million views on YouTube, making it his biggest single. He is also best known for songs like “Choppa Lifestyle,” “Outside A Keep,” and “Banga.”

Kashmar was age 30 at the time of his death.