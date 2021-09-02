Chronixx Cancels New York Concert, Venue Says Vaccines Not The Issue

A concert that was supposed to be held in New York at the Brooklyn Mirage was canceled by Chronixx himself and not because of any updated vaccine mandate. That’s according to a representative of the venue who confirmed with The Gleaner that neither their management nor the city had anything to do with the cancellation.

The concert was scheduled for next Monday, September 6. According to the unidentified woman who the publication made contact with it, it was Chronixx who called and canceled.

She added: “Oh no, you did not need to be vaccinated. That concert was being held at our outdoor venue so it was either a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination.”

Chronixx made the cancellation of the widely anticipated Chronixx Live in Brooklyn concert known last Tuesday, August 31, via his Instagram account.

“Massive love to my family all over world and especially the family in NYC. The almighty is carrying us,” he posted.

The picture he posted also contained a message which read, “Due to circumstances beyond our control our September 6th concert at the Brooklyn Mirage has been cancelled. We appreciate everyone who bought tickets and made plans to attend. Thank you always for showing us love.”

Many of his fans had speculated that it was because of new vaccine requirements.

For those who were interested in the concert, they had to be over 21 and email reservations@avant-gardner.com to book a ticket.

Before the cancellation, The Avant Gardner website noted that the concert was an outdoor event and, more importantly, that proof of vaccination would not be required for entry. On the same note, they added that this was subject to change, pending any additional guidelines from the city or health officials.

Fans, understandably disappointed, had naturally assumed it had something to do with mandatory vaccines since Chronixx, like some other Rastafarian entertainers, have expressed their distrust of vaccines. Many have since called for him to hold the concert online.