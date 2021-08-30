DaBaby Manager Respond To Kanye West Accusing Him Of Blocking Collab

Kanye West album is out and DaBaby is not on it.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper dropped his Donda album on Sunday morning early, and all but one of the 27 tracks was ready for streaming. DaBaby’s surprise feature on “Jail Pt 2” could not be streamed up until 1o:00 AM E.T as the rapper’s manager was accused of not signing the release for the song so I can appear on the album.

There was a back and forth about the manager not being reachable and DaBaby having to intervene.

In text messages released by Kanye West, the rapper can be seen talking to his manager Bu Thiam who informs him that DaBaby’s manager’s not signing the release means that the verse is not cleared and the project’s release is delayed.

“DaBaby’s manager isn’t clearing ‘Jail,’” Bu said. “So we won’t be able to upload unless we take him off.”

Kanye then asks why the manager won’t clear the song, to which Bu responds: “I don’t know. And neither is answering there [sic] phone.”

“I’m not taking my brother off,” Kanye wrote back. “He was the only person who said he would vote for me in public.”

DaBaby’s manager, Arnold Taylor, within an hour shared a statement online in which he denied Kanye’s claims saying it was “cap,”- (lie).

“This is CAP, I woke up this morning to this social media bullshit,” Taylor in reference to Kanye’s screenshots.

“I never got a call or email from @kanyewest @__bu @johnmonopoly I just received it today and cleared it in 2 seconds. Why wouldn’t I want a hit song out when #SCMG is all about the growth and culture of hip hop and my artist!!! To all of the media blogs and outlets don’t believe everything you see in a post, thank you!!!” the manager said as he defended his label.

In a separate screenshot Kanye shared, he can be seen speaking to DaBaby, who said he was unaware of the verse not being cleared.

“Hell nah I ain’t know,” he wrote. “Ima hit em now,” DaBaby said.

“Yo manager cap,” Kanye tells DaBaby. “They tried to stop you from coming in. The people next to you trying to destroy you. But God gotta bigger plan.”

“A plan that can’t be stopped!” DaBaby said.