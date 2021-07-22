Bob Marley’s Biopic Casting Now Open: Everything You Need To Know

Bob Marley’s biopic moving full steam ahead as casting is now open.

Whoever is chosen to portray the late, great reggae legend Bob Marley will have big shoes to fill. The biopic, which has been mentioned for some time now, looks to be moving full steam ahead as the KBC Talent Management has officially begun scouting for an actor to portray the musician who is arguably one of the most influential artists of all time.

To be considered for the role, you must be Jamaican, male, and in your thirties. They are also looking for someone who is Black/Mixed race and who can speak Jamaican patois. This gives at least a little insight into what period of Marley’s life the silver screen film will be focusing on. The Marley’s have long protected the legacy of their father and have become known for being very selective about what they attach the name to.

Their skill has been so far unmatched in the reggae world as in 2018, it was estimated that he remains one of the highest-paid deceased celebrities. According to Forbes, the estate earned $23 million, and the family fortune is worth more than $100 million. Bob Marley’s estate is worth an estimated $130 million. A remarkable feat for an artist who was laid to rest in 1981, at just 36-years-old and still tops some reggae charts worldwide.

Before any talk of the movie could progress, the Marley family first had to find the production company that would align with their ideals for the movie. They chose Paramount Pictures, the LA-based film and television production, and distribution company. The casting call was issued yesterday, July 20.

Bob Marley biopic director

While not much is known about the details of the movie, in March, they settled on a director. Reinaldo Marcus Green. He is the director of the Will Smith film King Richard, which is an upcoming movie about Richard Williams, the father, and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

The selection process was not easy, and both Paramount and the Marley family have admitted that it was a long and exhaustive process. He will be joined by members of the Marley family, including Ziggy Marley, Cedella Marley, and the family’s matriarch, Rita Marley.

Well-known producer Robert Teitel is also part of the production crew. He’s known for his work in black cinema. Some of the shows he’s worked on include, Soul Food (1997), Men of Honor (2000), and the three films in the Barbershop series.

When Green was confirmed, back in March, he spoke with Deadline and expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity to work on the film.

“Bob Marley’s music lives on in all of us. His lyrics transcend continents, colour, creed, and generations of people. It heals. It fights. It bleeds love and truth. It’s a true honour and privilege to work with Ziggy and the Marley Family, and Paramount Pictures to bring his story to life,” he said.

It was easy to see why he was chosen after the long search as he is very passionate about the project and may help them to ensure that Marley’s life is vividly and accurately brought to screen.

“Audiences want to know the real Bob, the man as well as the legend. I trust this film will bring us closer to understanding his journey, his music, and continue to carry the torch of his legacy with humility and grace, and most of all, love,” he added.

Another hint that the film is going to be a heavy hitter is the fact that Paramount Motion Picture Group president Emma Watts has also signed on. She spearheaded the creation of the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

If her Midas touch is applied to the Marley movie, the family could see a significant profit at the box office. That’s considering the fact that Watts’ work on the Mercury biopic brought in over $900 million at the worldwide box office. Not to mention it also won four Oscars.

Ziggy Marley involvement in Bob Marley biopic

Ziggy Marley also shared his thoughts at the time.

“It’s an incredible responsibility that we take on with Reinaldo and the team at Paramount to tell the story of our father in a way that truly honours him and will also entertain, enlighten, uplift and inspire his fans and audiences around the world. It’s like opening a window that has never been open before,” he said. Marley has already been the executive producer on three Bob Marley documentaries.

There’s no way to know who might end up in the role, some have suggested Jah Cure, but many other names have been thrown around as well. One thing is for sure the way that the Marley family protects its patriarch’s legacy will ensure that the right person is cast for the role of a lifetime.