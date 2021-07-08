Charly Black Proud To Wave Dancehall Flag At Gold Cup Tournament

Charly Black is proud to represent dancehall music and culture at this year’s Gold Cup football tournament.

Jamaican football fans will be well represented when their team takes to the field at the CONCACAF Gold Cup next week. That’s because Charly Black will contribute to the official theme song for this year’s tournament.

The theme song, which is to be called “Juega”, will also feature Colombian brothers Cali and El Dandee. The collaborative track already has a music video that was shot last week at David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Charly Black, who shot to fame after his “Party Animal” hit song, spoke with the STAR and said that he was happy to be able to help put Jamaica on the map even more. He described it as a “great look” for both dancehall and Jamaican culture.

The “You’re Perfect” singer added that dancehall was deserving of the attention it was getting on the Gold Cup stage since it’s such an innovative brand of music. He was also proud of the track that was produced, describing it as catchy. He also said that he felt quite honored to be able to have dancehall represented since other Caribbean nations are at the tournament as well and appreciate the genre.

Charly Black’s manager, Julian Jones-Griffith, who also spoke with the STAR expressed his excitement as well. The renowned manager said it would be great exposure for both Black and dancehall as the track would be played throughout the tournament, which is being streamed around the world.

The Jamaica Reggae Boyz have made it to the group stage of the tournament, where they come up against Costa Rica, Suriname, and Guadeloupe in Group C. They will play their next game on Monday, July 12, when they take on Surinam.