Boosie Badazz Offload On T.I. & Tiny Harris Assault Accusers

Boosie Badazz says he doesn’t believe any of the allegations of sexual assault against T.I. and Tiny.

The ongoing conversation with Boosie and DJ Vlad has been released in installments over time as usual. In the newly-released segment of Boosie’s latest interview with Vlad TV, the fearless rapper is tackling topics that many would usually shy away from in the media. When asked about the scandal surrounding T.I. and Tiny and the sexual assault accusations against them, the rapper made it clear where he stands and that he supports his friends.

Boosie Badazz suggested that he didn’t want to say anything about it initially, but he eventually caved, letting his views be known. On the reality TV couple’s legal woes, the rapper said, “I don’t really want to comment on my dawg sh*t,” Boosie began. “I feel it’s lies. I feel it’s lies because if T.I. and Tiny ask somebody to come to them, them b*tches gon’ fly in the Rolls Royces. You gon’ fly…We celebrities. Nobody gotta try hard. Nobody gotta drug you. If anything, you might try to drug me. You ready to put your feet on the carpet of this Rolls Royce!”

He continued, “When people see you down, they kick you. When people see an opening for money? Money is the root of all evil.” The rapper was particularly peeved about the accusation by an alleged male victim – “Sit your b*tch ass down,” he said.

Lil Boosie has never been coy about commenting on certain topics, whether it might make him unpopular or not. The Baton Rouge rapper who has been friends with T.I. and Tiny for years is adamant that the couple’s accusers are fibbing. T.I. himself has blatantly denied all allegations of misconduct and even addressed the accusations in his latest single, “What It’s Come To.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Boosie talked about his shoes that were on display at T.I.’s Trap Music Museum in Atlanta being stolen. The rapper says he is offering a $2,000 reward for their safe return.