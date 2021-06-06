Fans Thinks Ray J Started The Infamous Tupac and Biggie Smalls Beef

Ray J is probably somewhere right now wondering how he got involved in the infamous Tupac and Biggie Smalls beef.

Ray J is trending on Twitter after social media users connected the singer to one of the greatest feuds in hip hop. The beef between Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls that allegedly led to their deaths in 1996 and 1997, respectively, stemmed from a number of reasons, and according to social media users, Ray J was one of them.

It is understood that Biggie and Tupac were two of the most popular rivals of their time, but it was not always that way. Reports are that the two were friends or at least close associates up until Tupac was shot and robbed outside his studio by who he believed to be Biggie’s associates. The beef intensified in 1996 when Tupac recorded “Wonda Why They Call U B*tch,” featuring Faith Evans, who was Biggie’s wife at the time.

The collaboration sparked rumors of infidelity between the two, and Ray J, who was 15 and close to Biggie at the time, told the media that the rumors were true.

In an interview with Rhapsody, young Ray J said, “We walked in one day and Faith was sitting on Pac’s lap while Pac was writing a verse. It was like, ‘What the f**k is going on? That was one of the craziest sights, dog. Faith was in Pac’s lap. I was like, ‘What the f**k? I know I’m not? Is that? It can’t?”

Not long after, Tupac, who was signed to ‘Death Row Records,’ also confirmed rumors in his single “Hit Em Up.” “I ain’t got no motherf** kin’ friends, That’s why I f**ked yo’ b*tch, you fat motherf**ka!” He rapped.

Faith Evans had denied the claims in her memoir, and social media users are passing the blame to Ray J, who is also Snoop Dog’s cousin, for snitching (if the allegations were true.)

Steven James (@TheLaunchMag) tweeted on Friday, June 4, “25 years ago today Tupac drops “Hit Em Up.” Faith says nothing happened. Snoop’s cousin is running around Death Row. He’s only 15. He says he saw Faith sitting on Tupac’s lap in the studio. Wait a minute ain’t that….”

The tweet sparked long conversations on social media. One person commented, “Ray J started one of the most iconic beefs in Rap history just by being an annoying teenager.” Another surmised, “So you’re telling me. If Ray J didn’t exist, Tupac, biggie would still be alive and Kardashian clan would be no more? Looks like it’s my mission to convince someone’s momma to swallow.”

Ray J is reportedly responsible for the Kardashian’s fame after a sex tape with him, and Kim Kardashian was leaked in 2007. The two had been on and off since 2002 when the tape was reportedly made in 2006.

