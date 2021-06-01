Timbaland & Swizz Beatz Honors Late DMX In Verzuz Rematch

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz clash on Sunday for their much anticipated Verzuz rematch was dedicated to their lifelong friend and colleague, late rapper DMX.

The event was held at the LIV club in Miami, which saw the two founders of the music clash competition coming head to head. In spite of the friendly rivalry, it was a night of celebration as Timbaland was also celebrating his birthday.

Among the moments to remember from the night including Swizz wishing his pal happy as he gifted him a special Aaliya/ Missy Verzuz collection shirt, “happy birthday King, I love you so much and I appreciate you for your patience with my crazy big nose ass,” he said as the two of them laughed.

Among those passing through at the event are DaBaby, Nas, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Busta Rhymes, and others. Missy Elliot paid her respects to the music moguls but not before declaring her support for Timbaland, who also hails from Virginia like her. “First I want to say congratulations to you (Timbaland) and Swizz, and I want to say I’m proud of you and thank y’all for creating Verzuz for us to relive some of the best moments in music,” she said.

“Tim listen, you know Swizz Beatz coming with them snappers, dem bangers so you gotta come straight out the gate! We’re VA and we don’t play that!”

The Verzuz songs lineup includes collabs with Aaliyah, DMX, Missy Elliot, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj, J. Cole, Drake, and Lil Wayne, with the producers delivering twenty rounds of hits after hits for fans.

The two men created Verzuz last year at the heights of the pandemic when the entertainment industry was closed down and earlier this year sold it to streaming service Thriller.