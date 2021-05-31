Lil Durk Reacts To The Death Of Producer Turn Me Up Josh

Grammy-nominated Houston Producer Turn Me Up Josh has passed away.

His death was confirmed by Lil Durk, who has a number of hit songs produced by the award-winning trap piano beats maker. While details about his death are scarce, tributes from friends and family poured in as many expressed shock at the news.

Among those who publicly shared tributes for the Winners Circle producer are London on the Track and many artists, as well as thousands of fans who know the producer from his signature tag line in his Lil Durk produced songs.

Turn Me Up Josh has a number of hit songs produced for the likes of Lil Durk, King Von, Nipsey Hussle, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Gunna, and others. He has been rated as one of the best producers when it comes to trap piano beats and has been rising to the position of a producer to watch when it comes to the future of music.

Among his songs that have set his name in the game was Lil Durk’s “Backdoor”, “The Voice”, “Turn Myself In”, “Death Aint Easy”, “When We Shoot”, among others. He also produced “Good News” for Megan Thee Stallion.

The ten times platinum recording producer is also a four-time Grammy-nominated engineer and producer. His “Just Cause Y’all Waited II” album by Lil Durk was certified Gold in April of this year. His journey as a top production maestro began as an engineer working in the studio engineering Migos’ debut single “Versace”, “10 Freaky Girls” by Metro Boomin, and “Laugh Now Cry Later” by Drake X Lil Durk.

Rip turn me up josh smh — THE VOICE (@lildurk) May 31, 2021

At the time of his death, he was reportedly working on a Lil Baby X Lil Durk new album. Lil Durk shared news of the death on Monday morning. “Rip turn me up Josh smh,” he tweeted. “my N***ga since way back when,” he posted on his official Instagram.