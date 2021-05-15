Lil Reese In Grave Condition After Being Shot In Chicago

Lil Reese is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in Chicago.

The incident reportedly took place at Chicago’s River North neighborhood, Chicago, while the rapper was inside a parking garage. According to CWB Chicago, two other men were also shot, and all three were rushed to local hospitals. Sources say Lil Reece is currently in grave condition and the condition of at least one of the victims remain unknown, one of whom was reportedly grazed by bullets.

One of the victims is a 20-year-old man, and the other is a 27-year-old male who was with the 28-year-old rapper. Police officers also found a bullet riddle Dodge Durango that was reported stolen. The vehicle crashed near the scene, but when police arrived, there were no occupants.

A video has since been making the rounds online showing the aftermath of the shooting incident. The graphic clip shows a man closely resembling Lil Reese on the ground and bleeding from his mouth as someone in the background yelled, “die n***a.”

Lil Reese previously survived a shooting incident in November 2019 in the suburbs of Chicago. The rapper was shot in his neck with an AK47 rifle while at a stoplight. He sought medical attention at South Suburban Hospital’s emergency room in Hazel Crest but was transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn after police discovered that he was the victim of the shooting incident.

Reese lost his voice as a result of that attack and has struggled to regain it ever since.

Over the years, Lil Reese has been embroiled in several beefs with rappers like Tekashi 6ix9ine and Quando Rondo. Quando is accused of being involved in King Von’s death, and Von and Reese were close friends.