DMX Goddaughter & Power Star Page Hurd Tribute Late Rapper

As the grief from DMX’s passing continues, actress Paige Hurd has broken her silence on her godfather’s untimely death.

As a child actor Paige Hurd starred in Cradle 2 the Grave alongside Dark Man X in 2003. They grew so close that the actress chose the rap star to be her adopted godfather. Since he passed away, Hurd has remained relatively quiet while grieving except for a throwback video she shared singing to Taylor Swift in the car while DMX threw in da-libs. The clip was a tribute to their great times and beautiful relationship.

Now Paige Hurd has come forward to publicly mourn the loss of her godfather, and she seems to be struggling. She posted photos of her and DMX with big smiles hugging it out with a lengthy, heartfelt caption. “7 days prior…This is was the last time we hugged, we danced, we held hands,” the melancholy post reads. “the last time we said I love you. the last time I would ever hear you scream PUMPKINNN. when we are together we are inseparable, & we DO NOT play about each other. I just can’t believe this was our goodbye.”

She continued, “Shock has been my feeling the past month since I got the worst call in the middle of the night. The shock & grief is heavy, uncomfortable, and hard to express. I just don’t have much yet, forgive my silence. I’m trying but right now I don’t have the best words… I love you so much. I’m so proud to be your goddaughter. You are [a part] of my world and my heart aches terribly these days and will never stop.”

In early April, the Power actress attended the DMX celebration of life at the Barclays Center, as well as the prayer vigil that was held outside the White Plains Hospital while he was still on life support. As Paige, the hip-hop community, and the world at large continues to mourn the death of the great DMX, may his soul rest in eternal peace.