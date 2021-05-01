Moneybagg Yo’s Mother Battling Covid-19 & Pneumonia, Send Him Some Prayers

Moneybagg Yo reveals his mother his battling Covid-19 and pneumonia.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the globe, the entertainment industry worldwide is still grappling with the effects. The virus has affected more than 151 million people and is the cause of death for over 3.17 million in just over a year. Despite some entertainers mourning the loss of profits, the deepest fear is for family and friends who may be at risk if they contract the virus.

Today fans and friends are offering prayers to Moneybagg Yo and his family. The Memphis rapper revealed that his mother had contracted the deadly virus and is struggling with pneumonia.

On Friday Moneybagg Yo shared the news on Twitter saying, “Dam mane how df My mama got COVID and pneumonia smh I need y’all prayers right now.”

While the post garnered a lot of prayers from his supporters, some fans used the opportunity to remind Moneybagg Yo of the sentiments he shared earlier this year about enjoying the pandemic because of the financial windfall he brought to him and a lot of other people.

Moneybagg wrote, “Not gone lie I made a couple Ms in da pandemic, ion want it to end.” In another tweet, he added, “I feel like the pandemic help a lot of people.”

But after catching backlash, the rapper retracted the statements, saying, “I apologize to everybody I offended my comment was very insensitive it was not my intent to hurt anyone.”

Still, some members of the public have neither forgiven nor forgotten the statements. One person reacted, “You said you liked the pandemic ….remember,” and another said, “Didn’t he just brag about liking the pandemic a month ago.”

Still, some social media users were quick to remember that his mother is still just another human at risk despite what the rapper had said. “Sending prayer his way because covid & pneumonia together is VERY SERIOUS!!” One person said.

Pneumonia is an infection that inflames the tiny air sacs inside the lungs. The air sacs may fill up with fluid and pus that make it hard to breathe. The infection may also cause a cough, chest pain, fever, and chills. Pneumonia is considered to be one of the most adverse and severe effects of the coronavirus, especially for older people with underlying medical problems.

Moneybagg Yo did not reveal whether or not his mother was admitted to the hospital or any other details regarding her condition, but the “Time Today” rapper’s plea for prayer is enough to get the public’s attention and overall support.