Bob Marley Inspired AFC Ajax Kit Hit The Net Triggering A Frenzy Among Fans

Jamaica’s diverse culture has long been recognized internationally, thanks to several icons that rose to the occasion to contribute to different sectors and industries that now make the island’s melting pot heavily demanded by international fashion houses and establishments.

The latest conversation relating to Jamaica’s cultural prominence in global spaces comes from a leaked jersey design online from Dutch football club Ajax that appeared to be inspired by Bob Marley‘s classic single “Three Little Birds.”

Reports are that the leaked jersey design is the football club’s 3rd kit for the 2021/2022 season. However, this has not been confirmed by an official. Fans of the Amsterdam-based football club unofficially made “Three Little Birds” their anthem since 2008.

The song was released on Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “Exodus” album.

Ajax is one of the most successful football clubs in the Netherlands, considered one of the “Big Three” clubs due to its dominance. The club has had numerous successes since its inception, having won the first UEFA Cup in 1972. Ajax also won 34 Dutch Football Championships (Eredivisie titles) and 20 KNVB cups.

It seems the new jersey design may have been supported by one of the sons of the late reggae icon. Ky-Mani Marley has made public his support for the Ajax football club. Reports are that the singer, who has been following promptly in his father’s footsteps, was excited to learn that Bob Marley’s song was the unofficial anthem for the club. The sing-jay had performed live at the Ajax-Athens match in the Johan Cruyff Arena in 2017, with over 70,000 fans present.

In an interview, the “Rule My Heart” singer said, “My father was a big football fan and you know football and the music kind of goes hand in hand for him. To be able to hear so many people at the Ajax stadium at halftime, sing three little birds would mean so much to him. To know that his hard work has touched so many hearts, that they made it the theme song, you know, that’s awesome.”

He declared, “It’s Ajax, that’s my team. From now on, until the day my number is called.”

However, Ajax may not have been Bob Marley’s favorite team, as his brother, Rohan Marley, revealed that Bob Marley had admitted that Celtic was one of his favorite teams in an interview with Celtic View.

Ajax’s new Bob Marley inspired kit has been leaked pic.twitter.com/f6JLaNrwir — Bands FC (@_Bands_FC) April 27, 2021

Ajax's third kit for next season pays tribute to Bob Marley and his 'Three Little Birds" song. ? Incredible jersey. ???? pic.twitter.com/xO7xmV8xLr — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) April 27, 2021

dudes who think Ajax was just a dish soap will be copping this heat, lol — parker speed (@parkersw24) April 27, 2021