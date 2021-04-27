Sean Paul Foundation Donates 200 Tablets To School Children In Jamaica

Sean Paul donates 200 tablets to children in need across Jamaica through his foundation.

The Sean Paul Foundation is giving back to the public as the artist jumps in to assist with the crisis that students are facing as the Coronavirus pandemic continues and schools remain closed. As a result, children have had to switch to virtual learning, but many are facing challenges as they do not have access to technology.

According to Sean Paul, his foundation has been working to assist children who are in need, especially those faced with challenges posed by virtual learning. He says the foundation is providing 200 Samsung tablets to assist with relief efforts.

“Just to kind of help with the heavy load that the educational system is having right now. The Sean Paul foundation is something I developed to help out people in need and to help out students right now. The tablets, we’ve given out a 100 already and will be giving out more that will make 200 in the long run.”

The Dutty Rock artist says, “I think that education is very important and I think that the kids will make very great use of it.”

The Sean Paul Foundation has been giving back. Recently it partnered with Food For The Poor Jamaica for a food and healthcare relief drive that targeted over 100 students at the Port Henderson Primary School in St. Catherine.

Sean Paul’s wife, Jodi Henriques, shared images from the recent food drive as she encouraged everyone who can give to do so to assist a person in need during this time.

Sean Paul is also among a long line of entertainment figures who have given back in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Among those who have assisted the poor and needy are Bounty Killer, Romeich Major (Shenseea’s manager), Buju Banton, Shenseea, Kranium, Jahmiel, and others.