Lil Baby Recruits Megan Thee Stallion For “On Me (Remix)” But Fans Wanted Omeretta

Lil Baby taps Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of his December 2020 single “On Me.” This, however, is to the displeasure of many fans who were requesting that the remix be done with other female artists, including Lakeyah, Mulatto, Omeretta, or Nicki Minaj. Some fans expressed that while they love the “Body” rapper, they are tired of seeing her on features.

“I’m getting tired of Meg the stallion on features pick someone else. Smh,” one critic wrote meanwhile another added, “I love Meg but she doesn’t need to be on everything. There’s so many other female rappers that would’ve snapped on this.”

The 26-year-old rapper has been featured on several songs, including Cardi B’s “WAP,” Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes,” “Yo Gotti’s “Pose,” among others.

Lil Baby’s “On Me” was released in December along with another single, “Errbody,” to commemorate his 26th birthday. The music video captures the rapper and his friends on expensive rides, jet-skiing, on a private jet and yacht, and basically living their best life. The latest release features a more colorful and expressive take on the topic.

The director of the video, Mike Ho, has been receiving his fair share of commendations for the contrast in scenery, ice, and fire, both beautiful in their own way. The music video features Lil Baby performing his verse before a beautiful icy fortress with Megan lip-syncing beside him and Megan performing her verse atop a roaring volcano, and at intervals, in a tundra setting.

Despite the negative comments, the song and video have been gaining traction from the public, as the two are still well-loved by their respective fans.

Both Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, and Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, performed at the 63rd Grammy Awards earlier this year. Lil Baby’s unforgettable performance of “The Bigger Picture,” during which he channeled the Black Lives Matter rallies, and Megan’s spicy stripper-themed performance of WAP with Cardi B received a large number of views and comments (still both negative and positive). In addition, that night, Megan won three Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song for her “Savage” remix with Beyonce. This, therefore, means that, amid the negative comments, Meg is still doing something right.

It appears that some fans wanted Omeretta on the remix but Lil Baby opted to get Thee Stallion who has a resume of creating big hits with other rappers.