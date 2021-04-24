Boosie Badazz Blast O.J. Simpson For Criticizing Lebron James Tweet Re Ma’Khia Bryant’s Death

Boosie Badazz put O.J. Simpson on blast for criticizing Lebron James.

The Baton Rouge rapper has never been one to hold his tongue, especially when it’s regarding social issues such as racism. And when it comes to pro Basketball player LeBron James, he too frequently speaks his mind without caution. On Monday, April 23, Boosie Badazz took to social media to defend James, shortly after he was bashed by O.J. Simpson for a tweet relating to the death of Ma’Khia Bryant.

The 15-year-old was shot and killed by a police officer, and the incident has sparked global outrage. Lil Boosie argued that O.J. Simpson is wrong for telling Lebron to keep quiet about such issues. This online brawl comes as news started to spread that Makiyah Bryant, who was allegedly in a fight with two adult women, during which she called the police for help. Upon their arrival, instead of receiving their aide, she was shot and killed by the police because she was wielding a knife amid the altercation.

This tragic incident happened just a few hours after the world started celebrating as former Minneapolis police Derek Chavin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd on Tuesday, April 20.

O.J. Simpson defended the Ohio officer who shot Bryant and attacked Lebron James for the now-deleted tweet he made telling the officer that he’s next, with the hashtag “ACCOUNTABILITY.”

Lebron later clarified that he deleted the post because it is being used to create more hate, which is not his intention.

“This isn’t about the officer. It’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism,” he said.

On Thursday, April 22, Simpson responded in a video saying, “The police guy had no choice. We wished he could have pulled a Taser but in that incident, if he didn’t do what he did, another young American would have her life taken. I can’t fault what he did. I wish it were different, but I can’t fault it.”

Simpson himself is a popular ex-con who beat criminal charges in 1995, that he killed his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her pal, Ronald Goldman.

“I was cheering for you, we got you free, the black community got you free!” In response to Simpson’s video, Boosie said, practically calling him out for not standing up for the black community.

“O.J. Simpson… How the hell you gonna tell LeBron be quiet ‘bout speaking up our race, you supposed to be speaking up our race….You supposed to be on the front line for this black sh*t,” the rapper said.

Boosie Badazz had previously reacted to the news of Bryant’s shooting, saying, “This shit got me fu**ed up this morning. I’m thinking bout my daughters, bro.”

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021