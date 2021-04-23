Sean Paul Hyped Collab With Spice & Shaggy “Go Down Deh” As A ‘Big Chune’

Sean Paul is gushing about his upcoming track with Spice and Shaggy.

This year Sean Paul has taken the local music industry by storm after releasing one of his two slated albums for 2021. His latest album Live N Livin is loaded with features from dancehall and reggae artists and it is currently all the buzz on the local scene. From young artists like Intence, Masicka, Squash, Skillibeng, and others to veterans like Serani, Agent Sasco, Mavado, Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, and more, the album is jam-packed with celebrity guests.

Many people questioned why the star-studded lineup did not include internationally acclaimed reggae and dancehall superstar Shaggy who was noticeably absent from the tracklist. While it provoked some unfounded speculation about a rift between the two biggest Jamaican artists on the international scene, a soon-to-be-released track from Spice’s freshman album will bring the two together for a dancehall banger.

Fans have been clamoring for a track with Shaggy and Sean Paul for years. When Spice who was also an absentee from Live N Livin album showed support for the project by sharing a snippet from the recently released music video for “Everest” on her Instagram, fans were reminded that the “Big S’s” have something in store for them. Alongside the clip from the video, Spice congratulated Dutty Paul on the song’s success. “Big up @duttypaul you’ve done so much for our culture. This song from your album is blazing fire @skillibeng @masickamusic,” she wrote in the caption.

Sean Paul took the opportunity to make the official announcement for their upcoming track and appeared to reveal the title while at it. “@spiceofficial SAME WAY SO MI ARTIS!!! CYAH WAIT FI DEM GET THE BIG CHINE WIT ME U AN @direalshaggy #GODOWNDEH BIG BBC CHUNE U HEAR DAT!!!” the Grammy Award-winning artist wrote in the comments.

The song seemingly titled “Go Down Deh” is part of Spice‘s debut album TEN, which she announced in February of this year. While Spice appeared on Stylo G’s “Dumpling” Remix with Sean Paul in 2019, and Kemar Highcon’s “So Saucy” Remix with Shaggy the following year, we haven’t heard SP and Shaggy on a joint track since the latter’s “Hey Sexy Lady” Remix from 2003.

Sean Paul was first to spill the tea on the new track in January when he told radio disc jockey DJ 4eign that he is excited about an upcoming banger he called the “Big S’s” with Spice and Shaggy. Then in February, Spice was discussing her freshman album TEN on the Lip Service podcast with Angela Yee when the host let it slip that the reality TV star has a track coming featuring both Shaggy and Sean Paul.

“A major historic single from the album is coming out in April and I think that’s gonna set the record for me,” Spice said at the time. “I have two giants coming out on that track.” That’s when Angela Yee announced that it would be Sean Paul and Shaggy. “Angela, why you did that?” Spice questioned jokingly before dishing more on the track herself.

“For me, I was able to bring them together because I’ve never seen someone on a track with Sean Paul and Shaggy. So having them together on one track means the world to me,” she continued. “The two giants within the genre have done it [crossed over] and have the audience for it so why not have them come together on a track?”

Shaggy is also a part of the production for Spice’s upcoming debut album through his record label, Ranch. “Go Down Deh”, which is expected to be the lead single is slated to be released next Friday (April 30), while the full album will be released this summer. Are you excited about the collaboration with Shaggy and Sean Paul that Spice says will “set the record” for her?