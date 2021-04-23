Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley Debuts Powerful “Life Is A Circle” Visual

Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley gives us “Life Is A Circle” reflecting on similar events in history that are happening now.

With the release of the video for his song “Life is a Circle,” Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley has once again proven why his music connects with the masses. The song, which was the Grammy winner’s only new song for last year, is a powerful social commentary that tackles some pressing social issues affecting us over the past year. The video, released on Earth Day (April 22), tells the story of Miami’s Virginia Key Beach Park, which has a history of segregation.

“Life is a Circle” was released months ago alongside several other great songs on the album Set Up Shop Vol 4, however, the video breathes new life into the laid back almost spiritual vibe that comes with the song. The video is a combination of visuals of the Virginia Key Beach Park where it was shot and on-screen commentary that tells the story of the park and its turbulent history.

The B+ directed video was produced by Mochilla Productions features the use of drones for stunning aerial views of the park. The line “In the segregated south…Black People rarely had access to beaches” runs across the screen, setting the stage for the storytelling that continues throughout. Also on display are black and white images of the park, which help to supplement the voice of the Gong, who sings, “Life is a circle that goes round and round” melodically.

We do not see the singer until a minute into the video, where he is casually strolling through the park that is now a protected area and open to the public.

All in all, the “Life is a Circle” video offers the sort of powerful commentary that we have grown to expect from Gong, starting as far back as 2005 with his album and song “Welcome to Jamrock.”