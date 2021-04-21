Jhene Aiko Drops “Tryna Smoke” On 4/20 With Big Sean Cameo

Jhene Aiko is a big fan of 4/20, and she’s celebrating the day, which is dedicated to Marijuana appreciation in her own unique way by dropping the video for her “Tryna Smoke” track on her Chilombo album.

The four-and-a-half-minute video was directed by Eyes and also featured Jhene Aiko’s man Big Sean appearing in a cameo. The album, which was released in March, debuted at the No. 2 spot on Billboard’s 200 Chart and moved 152,000 units in the first week of release.

The sultry artist also shared how she spent the day, which includes a photo dump with her significant other from the music video. There’s also a cake as Jhene Aiko advocates against marijuana incarcerations. The substance, which is a herb, has been outlawed for decades in many parts of the world. However, a recent wave of liberalization over the last five years has seen weed become legalized in some states in the United States. Aiko’s cake read, “no one should be in prison for weed.”

Meanwhile, the video accompanying the song has Aiko and Big Sean picking out and smelling green balls that look like weed. The couple also wears matching pink, and orange tie-dyed shirts. While Big Sean shared the video, fans jokingly asked if he smoked as they never saw him with a blunt before.

The Chilombo album is one of Aiko’s most successful works yet. The album was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Progressive R& B album at the 2020 Grammys. The album was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in January 2021.