Master P Says Hip Hop Need A Union Amid Death Of DMX

Master P is calling on rappers to get together to prevent further cases similar to DMX’s case. He has suggested the creation of a hip-hop union.

While he said that he is also praying for the rapper, he told a TMZ cameraman that a proper hip-hop union could help a lot of at-risk rappers who need support from their own community. Master P also suggested that DMX’s, real name Earl Simmons, an overdose could have been prevented. He explained his vision was similar to retired basketball players who often become analysts or coaches.

“DMX is an icon. I just hate that we have to wait for something to happen to one of us before everybody really starts saying how much they care and love you. We got to figure out how to prevent that,” Master P said.

He added that it was time to have a frank conversation about the way forward for Hip-Hop artists who may be suffering. “The truth hurts– drugs done killed a lot of our great ones. It’s sent a lot of them to prison. I’m praying for DMX and his family. I hope that people start celebrating these icons while they’re alive. Imagine all the stuff that we could have prevented for DMX to help him. I feel like hip-hop needs some type of union. The NBA has it. What happens when a guy falls off after he done sold millions and millions of records? We need that,” he continued.

To get such a union going, it would take a new education drive on issues such as financing.

“I think it starts with education. I want to really start educating our people and letting them see that– even LeBron and KD, Kyrie Irving, everybody that represents Black Lives Matter, when the NBA talks about they’re putting money back into HBCUs, I want to see where that money go at,” he added.

He continued: “The education that we can invest in the next generation, we can prevent this. If you look at all the heroes and stars that we lost.”

DMX died on Friday, April 9, 2021, after spending a week in the hospital on life support. The entire hip hop community has been reacting to his untimely death with tributes from all over the world pouring in.