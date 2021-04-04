Popcaan’s Right Hand Quada Mocks Skillibeng Over Latest Song “Yo”

Skillibeng has seemingly picked up a couple of negative reviews since the release of “Yo,” with fellow dancehall entertainer Quada giving his two cents on the topic.

“The track has been described by most as “nonsense,” implying that this one should have never made its way to the public. Skillibeng‘s critics have continued to blast the entertainer as being “talentless,” and this track is only solidifying that school of thought.

Popcaan‘s right hand man Quada Don joined the melee when his recent freestyle was decoded by fans, with the find being that he was allegedly mocking Skillibeng. It began pretty hard for the “Reflex” artiste to deliver his lyrics, breaking out in laughter at regular intervals. Thankfully, it seems Quada’s antic was done in good fun, and there will be no falling out between the Eastsyde and Unruly camps.

Still, fans are trying to fathom the reason for “Yo’s” release. A few have ascertained that the track is simply being used for its shock value, as it builds expectations for his next release.

Skillibeng is not the first Jamaican artiste to produce a track that is seen as nonsensical. The fact is, many of Jamaica’s biggest tracks are crafted with this secret formula. The likes of King Yellow Man, Professor Nuts, and Beenie Man have all developed their own trademarked sounds that set them apart from the rest.

Quite a few fans believe that the deejay is experimenting with his sound and flows to see what works. He has managed to command a massive following since the release of his breakout single “Brik Pon Brik” approximately two years ago. He has managed to deliver firey bars on a number of collabs, as well as singles such as “Mr. Universe,” “Vicky C,” “50 Bag,” “Crocodile Teeth,” among others.

The discussions contesting his lyrical potency kicked into gear when he dropped The Prodigy mixtape at the end of 2020. The conversations continued with the catchy single “Coke” as well as other releases for 2021.