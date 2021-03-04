Sam Smith And Normani’s “Dancing With A Stranger” Earns 3 Billion Streams

Sam Smith and Normani have achieved a new collaboration milestone with their song “Dancing with a Stranger” earning a reported 3 billion streams worldwide, according to Chart Data on Twitter.

The song is widely popular as it speaks to a post-break scenario that many of their fans seem to relate to. So far, the song has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide in addition to the high streaming numbers. On YouTube, it has 624 million views since dropping in 2019.

After the song came out in January 2019, it quickly rose to No.1 on Billboard’s radio songs and Adult Top 40 charts in May after playing for 15 and 17 weeks on each chart, respectively.

Sam Smith, who spoke about the motivation behind the song, said in a Billboard interview, “I had just gone through a breakup and the last thing I wanted to do was write a sad song… I was listening to a lot of really sexy music because it made me feel better, so I wanted the song to capture what I was doing: going to clubs and kissing people.”

.@samsmith and @Normani's "Dancing with a Stranger" has earned a reported 3 billion streams worldwide. — chart data (@chartdata) March 4, 2021

Normani, however, says her part of the song was unplanned as she was at the studio, and she was told he had a record to play her. After listening to the song, she was invited to “jump on it,” and it was at that exact moment that her contribution to the song came to life!

The song, which is enjoyed by a variety of age groups, continues to be one of the number one played songs and is said to be a classic in the making.

Normani has been solo since leaving the girl group Fifth Harmony which also included break-out artist Camilla Cabello. Normani has previously called out certain members of the band, including Cabello, for racist comments.