Mathew Knowles Calls Beyoncé & Chloe Bailey Comparisons “Insulting”

Mathew Knowles says its “insulting” when people compare Beyoncé and Chloe Bailey.

Beyonce‘s dad Matthew Knowles, appeared on Leah Henry’s Instagram show “Lemonade Stand” on Wednesday night, and he had a few things to say about people comparing his daughter to young singer Chloe Bailey. In response to Leah’s question about fans comparing the two, he said, “Are you telling me someone’s an idiot enough to compare her to Beyoncé talent-wise?” He even went on to say. “That’s actually insulting to Beyoncé.”

Some persons commenting during the Live Instagram show stated that Matthew came off as being arrogant. Other individuals commented that Chloe had a resemblance to Beyoncé and others accused him of throwing shade at the young singer.

Chloe is a part of the R&B duo Chloe X Halle with her younger sister Halle. Both sisters started performing at a young age and have also had minor acting roles. Similarly, Beyonce started performing at a very tender age. As the lead singer of the now-defunct Destiny Child, Knowles also landed major roles in movies such as Austin Powers.

Chloe and Halle began their career on YouTube by posting covers of popular songs. They caught the ears of Beyoncé, who later became their mentor and also signed them to her Parkwood Entertainment label. In 2016 they released an EP, Sugar Symphony, and in 2017 a mixtape, The Two Of Us. Their second studio album, “Ungodly Hour,” was released in 2020, which has earned them three Grammy Awards nominations.

Chloe and Halle recently took control of their Instagram account. Since then, they have been serving up thirst traps and conquering challenges, much like Chloe did with the popular #BussItChallenge. They have both shown that they are performers in their own right, something Beyonce’s fans have praised their leader for over the years.

The strained relationship between Matthew Knowles and his daughter has been documented over the years, but he has much respect and admiration for Bey.