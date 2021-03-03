Boosie Badazz Would’ve Handled Gucci Mane Dissing Jeezy’s Dead Friend Differently

Boosie Badazz is reacting to Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s controversial Verzuz battle in his latest interview with Vlad TV.

Whenever Baton Rouge rapper Lil Boosie links up with DJ Vlad, he holds nothing back. Over the years, the rapper has been interviewed by Vlad TV several times, and he always offers some newsworthy insight into the current affairs of pop culture. Most recently, Boosie was asked about his thoughts on the infamous Gucci Mane vs. Jeezy Verzuz battle where the former made a callous remark about smoking on the namesake of Jeezy’s dead friend.

“I watched the part with Pookie Loc, I watched that sh*t,” recalled Boosie. “He said ‘I’m smoking on that Pookie Loc tonight.'” While Boosie Badazz says he respects the way the two rappers performed together and refrained from escalating the situation even throughout the obvious tension, he insists that he could not have done that himself. According to Boosie, he doesn’t have that kind of restraint, and it would not have gone down like that if it was him in Jeezy’s position.

“I like how they bossed up, but I would have charged that n***a, there would have been a fight,” Boosie said. “If he had said he was smoking on my partner, I’d have felt that was a type of disrespect…I thought we were talking about music. You can say that in a song if that’s part of a song, but you ain’t gon’ say none of my n**as in there. Every one of my n***as would have stepped if you had said ‘we smoking on that Pookie Loc tonight.'”

“They was supposed to have that understanding before they got there,” the rapper continued. “But I like how they handled it as bosses. I got a lot of respect for them for not taking it there and really bossing up and letting it be.” Boosie says Jeezy has already proven that he is a “real n***a” and he is on such another level now that he doesn’t need to “go back” just to prove it again. However, he reiterates that he does not share the rapper’s restraint.

“Jeezy done showed the world he a real n***a,” Boosie explained. “He not trying to prove he a real n***a again by going back. That’s what Jeezy stood for.” He added, “I’ma prove I’m that. I’ma go back ’cause that’s all I live on is my respect.”

Most fans agree that the Verzuz battle between Jeezy and Gucci Mane was probably the best one yet based on the fact that two foes came together, making it a bit more intriguing for viewers. It is abundantly clear, however, that the battle would have gone differently if Boosie Badazz was involved.

Who would you want to see the Baton Rouge rapper go up against on the Verzuz stage?