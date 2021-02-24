Chance the Rapper Countersues Former Manager For Damage Reputation

Chance The Rapper has hit back with a lawsuit of his own aimed at his former manager Pat Corcoran for damages to the tune of $3 million, which he says were reimbursable expenses to promote his mixtape “Coloring Book.”

According to Chance’s countersuit filed in Cook County Court, he’s asking the court to dismiss Corcoran’s claim for breach of contract, and he wants the court to award him $3 million for breach of fiduciary duty, interference that led to the loss of opportunities and profit as well as breach of contract. Each counter-claim stands at $1 million damages, respectively.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Chance The Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, has disputed that he owes Corcoran any money in a statement. “Mr. Corcoran has been paid in full under his management services contract with Mr. Bennett. Yet he chose to file a groundless and insulting lawsuit that ignores his own improper self-dealing and incompetence. Mr. Bennett has moved to dismiss the majority of that meritless lawsuit, and filed his own lawsuit to remedy the harm that Mr. Corcoran caused through his breaches of duty. Mr. Bennett trusts the legal system to reveal the truth of the parties’ relationship in due course,” the statement from Chance reportedly reads.

Two months ago, his former manager Pat Corcoran filed a lawsuit for breach of contract, which speaks to the wide success of his third mixtape. However, according to the countersuit, Colouring Book’s success is not as a result of work done by Pat Corcoran but as a result of his growing fame and recognition from his second mixtape “Acid Rap,” which was recorded and marketed without Corcoran’s involvement.

Chance The Rapper said in his legal docs that there was an oral agreement after the success of the second mixtape but that Corcoran violated his position of trust “to convert Mr. Bennett’s opportunities for himself and to advance his own separate business interests,” which included him making requests for investments in his private wine business as well as even going so far as to add his name as a co-producer to a movie Chance was to write and produce.

Among the other alleged egregious actions by Corcoran are unscrupulous demands for kickbacks that include him demanding shares in LYFT in exchange for Chance taking part in its philanthropic campaign in 2018.

Chance also said one of his flopped because Corcoran did not competently perform his job as a manager and was negligent as he delegated his responsibilities, skipped media appearances, and did not write back regarding press inquiries.

Furthermore, the countersuit also said by Corcoran’s negligence, he failed to obtain required clearances, which exposes him to potential lawsuits, and that he also caused the rapper to suffer financial damage by failing to print his debut album on vinyl resulting in him having to process refunds that damaged his reputation and brand.