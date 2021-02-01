Tommy Lee Sparta Drops “Holding On” Video From Behind Bars

Dancehall entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta has been labeled as one of the genre’s bad boys ever since getting his big break with the Vybz Kartel-led Portmore Empire. His numerous run-ins with law enforcement have only bolstered his image of being a gangster. It is also earned him frequent stays behind bars, with his latest coming after police allegedly discovered an illegal gun on his person when while conducting checks in an upscale area of the country’s capital.

Tommy Lee Sparta’s new song is an expression of just how he continues to fight the challenges stacked against him.

The plot of the video goes as follows: One man gentleman secures a loan to the tune of 20 Million to start a worthwhile venture. Little did he know that goons would want a piece of the action, ultimately using his girlfriend as bait to lure him from his premises. Though outnumbered, he proved to be a fighter, and as the song states, he “kept holding on.”

Tommy Lee Sparta makes a couple of cameo performances throughout the clip. He sings, “Trynna mek it tru di storm I’m holding on, I’m holding on, I’m holding on, Dis mah life, man gotta be tough man, man gotta be strong.”

The official music video has gained 61,100 views since its release on Youtube earlier today. The audio to the song was released just three days before the video and is currently trending at #10 on the local Youtube trending chart.

Check it out below.