Kodak Black Released From Federal Prison But Still Faces Sexual Assault State Charges

Kodak Black is still facing prison time for an old sexual assault case despite getting a presidential pardon.

Kodak Black may be happy right now that he has been granted a pardon that paved the way for him to be free to reunite with his family, but the rapper’s freedom might be short-lived. The pardon he received has cleared him of federal gun charges, but he could still face state charges as prosecutors in South Carolina have said that they want him transferred there to face ongoing sexual assault charges. Presidential pardons only grant clemency to federal crimes.

According to prison paperwork posted by DJ Akademiks, Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was released from prison on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

His 46-month prison sentence for firearms offenses was commuted yesterday, January 20, by President Donald Trump. While Kodak Black was expressing his joy and appreciation at being granted mercy, reports indicate that prosecutors in Florence County have been doing all that they could to make sure that he faces trial for allegedly forcing himself on a woman in a hotel in 2016.

According to TMZ, Ed Clements, the 12th Circuit solicitor in Florence County, said he already has a detainer on file on Kodak and that he plans to “aggressively” go after him. However, law experts are not sure if it would affect his impending release. If convicted of a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge, he could face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

The case revolves around allegations that he forced himself on a woman in a hotel room in February 2016. It is also alleged that he bit her neck and breast. Another publication Courthouse News stated that according to a police affidavit, the woman “repeatedly told [him] to stop” during the sexual encounter. The publication also stated that the prosecutor hopes to “move forward as fast as we can” in the case. It was previously delayed because of the pandemic.

TMZ contacted the rapper’s attorney for the South Carolina case, Beattie Ashmore, who said he wasn’t too worried. “Aggressively prosecute? It’s been four years. That speaks volumes,” the lawyer said. He added, “Kodak was on bond and on tour for two years before his federal case even began.”