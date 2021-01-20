Bobby Shmurda Fans React On Twitter To Trump Not Giving Him A Pardon

Bobby Shmurda is trending amid his name, failing to make the grand clemency list from the White House.

As his last act in office, Trump opted to grant pardons to a list of 140 people, including some rappers who have either been serving a prison sentence or were about to. While some people who have chimed in on the historical event now firmly believe that they have deduced how Lil Wayne was rewarded for advocating for Trump before the presidential election, they cannot fathom why Bobby Shmurda was not considered for the ultimate get out of jail free card.

The GSL rapper has been serving a 7-year prison sentence for drug and gun-related charges and is slated to be released on February 23. For his fans, Shmurda cannot be released too soon, and they had strong hopes for the rapper to join the other pardoned artists like Kodak Black, Steve Bannon, and more get an early release of a full pardon to avoid serving time in prison.

As Twitter reacts to Bobby Shmurda’s absence from the extensive list, fans can’t help but question why he didn’t make the cut. Clemency was also not granted to Suge Knight, C-Murder, Tay-K, YNW Melly, and others. As for Bobby, he was denied parole just last year, while his associate and fellow GSL rapper Rowdy Rebel was approved and consequently released in 2020. At the top of the year, amid the parole board rejecting the early release request, it was revealed that Bobby Shmurda would b granted a conditional release in February.

The hilarious Twitter threads surrounding the rapper seemingly getting snubbed is replete with memes depicting a bemused, disheartened, and even an irate Bobby Shmurda. One fan angrily wrote, “I really dgaf about trump pardoning wayne or kodak….who gives af where is bobby shmurda.” Thankfully, the rapper will be out soon regardless.

