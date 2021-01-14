Young Thug & Juice WRLD’s “Bad Boy” Is The Collab We Need, Thugger Confirm It

Young Thug and Juice WRLD’s new collaboration “Bad Boy” is finally seeing the light of day.

Despite Juice WRLD’s young age and short career at the time of his death, he was known for his constant presence in the studio, leaving him with an impressive amount of completed recordings after his passing. Earlier this week, music video director Cole Bennett shared a trailer of the video for the previously leaked track “BAD BOY,” featuring a collaboration between Juice WRLD and Young Thug. Now, Thug himself has confirmed the announcement by sharing the track’s cover art on his Instagram on Wednesday.

The cover shows the two rappers cinematically waking away from a burning car, and was posted with the caption, “Friday twin.”

The official song and video are set to be released on Friday, despite the track having been leaked in early 2020. The song was originally slated to debut back in November but was stalled for unexplained reasons, possibly as a result of the leak. Bennett later revealed that the single would be pushed to January 15th. We surely have a lot more to look forward to from the late Juice WRLD, who died tragically from an unintentional drug overdose in 2019.

Juice WRLD was often pointed to as one of the most promising up and coming rappers in the game, and his ability to continue racking up accolades since his death has only proven the predictions of his coming success to be right on point. In December, Juice became the first and only artist of 2020 to have two albums, each sell over one million units in the United States. The achievement was even more impressive, considering it occurred during one of the most difficult years for those in the entertainment industry since music promotion was not easily accomplished due to coronavirus restrictions.

Juice WRLD certainly made a significant mark on hip hop and will likely remain relevant for years to come.