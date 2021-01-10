Quada Gets A Buzz With “Rum and Boom” & Makes YouTube’s Trending List

Quada has been making steady moves in dancehall, and his dedication to his craft has been paying off. This week he made YouTube’s Trending list as his video for “Rum and Boom”, brought in an impressive 113,000 views.

Collin Johnson, head of AOC Records, spoke with The Jamaica Observer and said he was not surprised by the success of the song. “The Quada song, Rum and Boom, is one of the most popular songs on the Choice riddim, people have different likes but this song gets a big reaction in the streets,” he said.

He added that the song has been doing well in overseas markets as well. Quada’s song shines on a rhythm that also features some big names in the genre. ‘The Choice’ rhythm includes artistes like Beenie Man, Intense, Zamunda, Terry Ganzie, Trophy Sniper, Java, and Mojo Herb. Johnson said that the rhythm has helped the label to demonstrate that they are a force to be reckoned with in dancehall.

“The Choice rhythm is establishing AOC Records as a force in the music. Late last year, we released a video for Mojo Herb’s Mama video, and the next video up for release is the Intense song “Strength.” He continued on to say that he expected Intense’s song to have the same type of success that Quada is currently enjoying.

It’s a very different start to the new year for Quada, who started off 2020 facing murder charges after detectives at the Constant Spring Police Station in St Andrew arrested and charged him. The 23-year-old artiste, whose real name is Shacquelle Clarke, faced murder and arson charges following the death of 30-year-old Miguel Williams.

Johnson said that he was looking forward to working with the deejay this year and felt sure that great things are in store for them.

“Quada will be one of the biggest stars in dancehall this year and we’re just glad to collaborate with him on this AOC Records project,” he said.