Equiknoxx Music Has Two Tracks On New “GTA V” Update

The latest update for Grand Theft Auto rolled out this week, and included in the release are tracks from Jamaica’s very own music collective Equiknoxx Music.

The Equiknoxx team is predominantly known in Jamaica for their unique sound, which they crafted during the early 2000s. Their trademark hawk sound effect would become a symbol of fast tempo productions and fun lyrics, which have been provided by the likes of Aidonia, Spice, Missy Elliot, Govana, Masicka, among other prominent acts in dancehall. The group has been laying low on the local scene for a few years shy of a decade, however, have been making great strides outside of the country. They have toured numerous countries in Europe, Asia, America, and Latin America, bringing their revamped productions and unique representation of dancehall to the masses.

The team has released four successful albums since 2016, kicking things off with the dance/electronic joint Bird Sound Power. That same year the team released an EP titled Us in 2007, which featured the likes of longtime collaborators Tifa and Craigy T. They then dropped Colón Man in 2017 and Eternal Children in 2019. The latter featured the widely successful track “Manchester” ft Fox & Brent Bird. Equiknoxx’s team currently consists of Shanique Marie, Time Cow, Kemikal, Bobby Blackbird & Gavsborg.

With their names being lauded as production geniuses all over the world, their latest accomplishments came as no surprise to those who have been following their story. A post from the team’s official Instagram account put their fans onto the big news.

“Have two tunes featured in the GTA V update (@gtarockstar),” game the first line of the caption below clips of the song being played during gameplay. “Check out Time Cow, RTKal – “ Elephant Man” & Kemikal – “ A Wah.” The tracks can be found inside DJ Joy Orbison’s Still Slipping radio station available in Los Santos.

Still Slipping is one of 3 brand new in-game radio stations that will be debuting 250 new tracks. Others include Music Locker FM and Kult FM led by Julian Casablancas of The Strokes and The Voidz featuring Mac DeMarco, David Cross, and Tony Mac. Rockstar Games, the developers of Grand Theft Auto, recently revealed that famed hip hop producer and rapper Dr. Dre is also included in the most recent update titled, The Cayo Perico Heist.

Go ahead and check out the brand new update and check out the tracks below.

Grand Theft Auto V has sold over 135 copies since its release in September 2013.