Alkaline Represent For His “Real Dawgs” In New Song

Dancehall artiste Alkaline details the nature of his friendships in his new song “Real Dawgs.”

The track is produced by US-based production house Sponge Music and lands aboard their World Press Riddim compilation. Alkaline is hereby explaining just how mature his relationships with his true friends are. There is no need for them to see or hear from each other on a daily basis, but that doesn’t take away from the level of loyalty and love they share. The track feels very much like a continuation of his 2016 hit song “After All.”

“Mi have couple dawgs mi know woulda dead fi me, detta say love, detta say loyalty,” he deejayed. The updated lyrics that get featured in “Real Dawgs” goes as follows: “Dawg weh me tell you bout, de ya and a wol it out / No switch up fi no paper dont even business bout no clout /Supm gwaan wid some fams still nah go run we mouth”

The mellow mediational vibe allows you to really consume the two solid verses Alkaline provides. You can check out the track below and let us know what you think.