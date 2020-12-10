Kim Kardashian In Tears Asks President Trump To Stop Brandon Bernard’s Execution

Kim Kardashian says she is crying and asking President Trump for help to save Brandon Bernard from execution.

Kim Kardashian shared an emotional appeal as the execution of Brandon Bernard draws nearer. In a bid to have U.S President Donald Trump intervene and pardon Bernard, the businesswoman turned law student shared that the upcoming execution is taking a toll on her. In stories shared on her Instagram account, Kardashian said she’s been crying all morning – “been crying all morning, Brandon Bernard will be executed in 6 hours.”

Kardashian has been advocating for a commuted sentence for Bernard, who has been on death row. She believes he is innocent of the crime he has been convicted of and did not get a fair trial to properly ascertain his role in the crime.

In a tweet she shared regarding Bernard’s case, she said “Brandon Bernard, a 40-year old father is going to be executed tomorrow by our federal government. Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution. I’m calling on @realDonaldTrump to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison.

Bernard was 18 years old when he was sent to prison. In 2000, Bernard was sentenced to death for a crime he committed at the age of 18. As a low-ranked member of a gang, Bernard was tasked with getting rid of evidence in the murder of a pastor and his wife- Todd and Stacie Bagley.

Bernard was tried alongside Christopher Vialva, who had pulled the trigger and killed the victims. Many contended that the victims being white and 11 of the jurors being white were prejudiced, and as a result, Bernard did not get a fair trial.

Bernard is among five (5) other prisoners announced as a part of the Trump administration’s efforts to bring back the federal death penalty after a 17 years pause. Bernard’s co-accused Vialva was executed earlier this year as part of the Trump government initiative.

Meanwhile, in a surprising turn of events, the prosecutor and five of the white jurors who sentenced Brandon have said they regret sentencing him to die. They too are supporting efforts for his sentence to be commuted.

