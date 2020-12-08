Charlamagne Tha God Secures Lucrative 5-Year Contract With iHeartMedia

Charlamagne Tha God will be on the air for a long time.

Charlamagne Tha God has spent years making a name for himself as a reputable voice in hip hop news and entertainment, and now it looks like fans will be enjoying his hosting skills for at least another five years. The radio personality has landed a new 5-year contract with iHeartMedia, which secures his spot and gives him some additional responsibilities along with co-hosting The Breakfast Club, Variety reported.

In a statement provided after the news broke of his deal, Charlamagne said, “I give my sincerest thanks to iHeart for empowering me over the past decade to be the best talent that I can be, and for honoring me as owner and executive. I love the audio business and iHeart is the biggest and best audio company in the world.”

Charlamagne Tha God will be taking on a new role as senior creative officer of culture content and programming, meaning that he will now be involved in scouting new talent for the company’s many platforms including radio and podcasting. The host got a head start on this effort back in September when he started the Black Effect Podcast Network alongside iHeartMedia in an effort to highlight Black creatives in podcasting.

Charlamagne touched on this initiative as well in his statement, adding, “As co-founder and chief creative officer of the Black Effect Podcast Network and now senior creative officer of cultural content and programming at iHeart, all I want to do for the next five years is continue to move the culture of radio and podcasting forward by curating a new era of voices, programming, and events.”

He concluded his statement with, “God is great! Now, it’s time to get back to work.”

The podcast network will host at least eight Black-run podcasts, including All The Smoke, N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs, and The 85 South Show.