‘Madea’ Star Natalie Desselle-Reid Dead At 53 From Colon Cancer

In some sad and somber news, Natalie Desselle-Reid has died following a battle with prostate cancer. The actress who was best known for her roles in “Eve,” a ‘Madea’ film and ‘B*A*P*S’ did not share her diagnosis or battle with fans. She was diagnosed earlier this year, according to a family member who spoke with TMZ.

The news broke earlier this morning, December 7, after her family released an official statement. They also stated that she spent her last days surrounded by loved ones at a hospice.

According to the statement, “It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning. She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife.”

One of her colleagues, actress Holly Robinson Peete shared the news on Twitter, along with photos of the deceased actress in happier times. She said, “Just absolutely decimated by this news… Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed…sending out prayers to her children and husband.” She added, ” Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl”

Her manager, Dolores Robinson, echoed similar sentiments, Tweeting, “Natalie Desselle the beautiful talented actress passed away this morning. Natalie was a bright light. She was an amazing actress and comedienne but also an awesome mother & wife. Sending prayers to her family. I had the pleasure of managing her career.”

She will most famously be remembered for her hilarious role as Halle Berry’s friend Mickey in the 1997 comedy film “B*A*P*S.” She was also part of the team that worked on “Eve” for three years where she played Janie Egins in 66 episodes. In recent times she starred in Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Big Happy Family” as Tammy.

She also graced the big screen in movies like “How to Be a Player,” “Set It Off,” and “Divas”. She was 53-years-old and is survived by her husband, Leonard Reid, and three children.