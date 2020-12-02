Burna Boy Allegedly Cheating On Stefflon Don With Jo Pearl,Shook Afrobeats Fans

Nigerian Artist Burna Boy has been exposed by an internet model who claims that she has been dating him for the past two years. Burna Boy has been in a relationship with Stefflon Don, the Jamaican Dancehall artiste based in London, since early 2019.

A model by the name of Jo Pearl is alleging that she has been in an on and off relationship with Burna Boy for two years. The business said that when she met ‘D’ or Burna as everyone else knows him, he slid into her DMS and it took her a week to reply. He invited her to come to his pop up in London. “I feel like what he made me feel like when I met him made me feel like love at first sight. He just gravitated towards me, he was very sweet,” she said

The shocking disclosures were made via several Instagram videos released on her account _jopearl.

She said she quickly fell in love with the artiste and she practically lived at his house. “His words actually matched his action. Not only will he tell me like he loves me, and other personal things, he actually showed me. This is somebody I basically moved in with. I was staying weeks at a time and not going home to my parents.”

According to her, things were great until November (presumably 2019). She said that Burna Boy had to go to Nigeria. “He told me how he loved me and he would be back.I was happy with that. I had a lot of sweet feeling but my heart sunk a bit because I kinda knew things wouldn’t be the same.”

While away, she said they continued a long distance relationship which involved calls and texts and lots of facetiming. In mid-December, she said things changed. “Randomly I couldn’t get in contact with him. I couldn’t reach him. Finally after two weeks, he reached out to me and said he was sick in hospital. And he’d had some complications but I was in London so there wasn’t much I could do.”

In Spite of the distance, Pearl says Burna was very reassuring when it came to the relationship with her.

“But it placed a strain… but he said I like it, you’re gonna be my wife, I’m gonna marry you, you’re gonna have my twins and you’re my sweet Solange love,” she laughed saying Solange Love was the nickname he gave her.

She said Burna’s people did not want her to come to Nigeria as they felt when she was around, he neglected his responsibilities.

The two had a big argument. “I can’t remember correctly but we kinda stopped talking as much but I kinda had faith and said you know what I’m not gonna stress myself and everything will work out.”

She said that in January, she was shocked to hear he was in a relationship with Stefflon Don. “I’ve never cried so hard in my life. I felt like my heart was ripped out of my chest. I literally collapsed and cried for days and probably for weeks. Imagine the last time you saw someone they were going away and telling you how much they love you and you had like an argument whatever and then the next thing their dating so and so.”

She said she was impressed by Burna Boy telling her how much he loved black and African women and her not wearing make-up or weave.

“When I found about the relationship with so and so, it crushed me. Completely crushed me. So I mean I wasn’t going to sit around. I went to Nigeria in March. We were in contact with eachother but they never met.”

She said while she was in Nigeria for two weeks, she stopped speaking to him. However, back in the UK by May, Burna Boy was begging her to see him. “I went to see him. I knew what was going on but I to be honest I thought this relationship is fake anyway so I thought there is no way this boy is gonna date someone like that because of the things he told me about his other women, and he was so into his African heritage and black women.”

She said she never addressed the relationship with Stefflon Don. “We kinda resumed things as normal basically, long story short we have never stopped seeing eachother. It’s just been like an elephant in the room that we choose not to discuss and we go about things like it doesn’t exist.”

She added that “I’ve just been in love, I’ve been in love for two years, just always in the background. People are aware of me nut I’m unspoken of. Sometimes I lay next to him and go on UK TV and see the charade and I just blocked it out.”

Burna Boy or Stefflon Don are yet to address the allegations.

