Sean Paul Announces New Project “Swiss Cheese Riddim” On December 4

Sean Paul got a new project coming next month.

Sean Paul’s latest project is one to look out for as the new riddim features some of the hottest names in dancehall, including international artiste Shaggy, Gyptian, and Christopher Martin. At a time when artistes are limited from performing before live audiences in Jamaica due to Covid-19 restrictions and very few touring opportunities existing mainly in the United States, many are turning to producing music as they wait out the standstill in the local and global economy.

This isn’t stopping major talents like Sean Paul from collaborating on new songs. Most of his works are always a hit and a teaser on this new riddim sounds like it’s going to bring the cheese from its streaming target.

Swiss Cheese Riddim produced by Sean Paul’s label Dutty Rock Productions, is due for release on December 4, 2020 with seven (7) tracks. The project features Sean Paul’s song “Make The Ting Tense.”

A preview promoting the album posted by Sean Paul has teasers from each of the songs but the catchiest of the lot might be Ding Dong’s Doin It Big with its bouncy riddim and no doubt new dance which has not been previewed by the dancer turn artiste as yet. The full songs are not available as yet but the riddim is available for pre-sale on all major platforms.

Ding Dong commenting on the teaser, said, “chap dem mi G.” Chi Ching Ching reposting the teaser, said, “me have banger on this one name #hotlikepeppaseed.”

Fans, on the other hand, seem to be attuned to the new riddim, with many commenting on their expectations and also complimenting the teaser with ‘fire’ emojis.

Swiss Cheese Riddim tracklist

1. Sean Paul – “Make The Ting Tense”

2. Agent Sasco – “Swiss Cheese n Cheddar”

3. Christopher Martin – “Smiling is Ez”

4. Sizzla – “A Better Way out”

5. Shaggy feat Gytian – “We can do this”

6. Ding Dong – “Doin it Big”

7. Ch Ching Ching – “Hot like Pepperseed”