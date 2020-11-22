Jeremih Is Out Of ICU And Now Recovering From COVID-19

Jeremih is out of the ICU and showing signs of improvements while battling Coronavirus.

In some good news, something 2020 hasn’t been associated with, Jeremih is showing signs of improvement after battling the coronavirus for the last week. He was hospitalized at a Chicago hospital and, according to TMZ, has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

The report also states that the singer has now been placed in a “regular hospital setting,” which is a good sign that he is making a recovery. Last week several of his peers like 50 Cent called on fans to prayer for Jeremih, who was in bad shape.

Hitmaka first revealed the singer’s condition when he posted: “I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings.”

Hitmaka also said, “My dawg changed my life. He gone pull thru. Pray for @jeremih,” and in another one he said, “We need that energy [prayer emoji]… Pray for my brother. He gone shake back @jeremih.” Big Sean also called for prayers for Jeremih.

Further information received from Jeremih’s agent stated that “J was just pulled off the ventilator.” Even though he’s not totally out of the woods yet, his family has indicated that he’s healing well and that they expect him to make a full recovery.

His family issued the following statement about the singer’s current condition.

“Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU. He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room. The true healing begins. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes.”

Before his condition improved, his family issued a statement calling on Americans to acknowledge just how devastating the virus can be. They said, “The COVID-19 condition he’s experiencing is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions. His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly.”

To date, the US has recorded more than 12 million cases of the virus.