Halsey Reacts To Becoming a New York Times Best-Selling Author

Halsey can now add best-selling author to her list of accolades.

Halsey’s lyrics have always been noted for their depth, so it seemed natural that they would translate well into poetry. Earlier this month, the “Be Kind” singer compiled her thoughts and feelings into a book entitled I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry. “It’s things I ruminate on, fixate, miss, cry, regret, re-live and overcome,” she wrote about the tome on the day of its release. “I love being a weird popstar. But I’ll always be a writer first and foremost.”

The personal piece of work, which comprises of poems relating to heartache, mental illness, and abuse, but mentions no names of her famous former flames, has reinforced the artist’s talent with words as it has now soared near the top of New York Times best-sellers list. I Would Leave Me If I Could currently sits at 2nd position in the hardcover fiction section, and no one is more surprised than Halsey herself.

Recalling herself as a young girl reading by torchlight, a teenager who wrote short stories, the 20-year-old who typed poems in tears, and the present-day woman who has to deal with tabloids, Halsey thanked her fans for their support in purchasing the book. “I am sad, and frustrated with myself, and trying to decide which memories scald me the least to touch. Or perhaps which ones do the most. This is for you to find yourself in,” she wrote on IG. “I hope in your loneliness or sorrow you find a mirror in here. I hope you find a loving embrace.”

Perhaps Halsey will claim yet another No. 1.