Busy Signal Drops “Stay So” Prequel And “Something New” Visual With D’Major

Busy Signal drops off “Seen It Before” and “Something New” videos today.

“Seen It Before” is a prequel for Busy Signal’s still hugely popular “Stay So,” which debuted in December 2017 and has since been viewed over 38 million times. The dance for that song also went viral throughout the Caribbean. The video includes guest feature from fitness coach Kamila McDonald and popular dancer Colo Colo and was directed by Warrior Films Ja.

Yesterday, November 5, Busy Signal premiered the video for his track “Something New,” which is a track he did with singer D’Major. The video was directed by Dameon Gayle of Warrior Films Ja. features another dance sequence with the potential to go viral for him once again. The cut saw Busy Signal and Major serenading their female love interest while enjoying the warm weather with the beautiful Caribbean sea in the backdrop.

This track sees him reach out to American influences and features some of the beat and a few words from Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign’s track, which has the same name. That track was released three years ago and has 125 million times on YouTube. The two videos come just a week after Busy was featured on Goddess, one of the lead tracks from American singer Omarion’s new album, The Kinection.