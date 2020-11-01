Omarion Taps Dancehall Star Busy Signal For Infectious New Song “Goddess”

Omarion got a new banger with Busy Signal out now called, “Goddess.”

American R&B singer Omarion has reached out to Jamaica to add a bit of flavor to his latest project, called The Kinection. Popular Dancehall artist Busy Signal was featured on what is believed to be the lead song off Omarion’s sixth album entitled “Goddess.” This is a big move for Busy Signal’s career, as this particular album, which was released on October 30, will be used as the base for a documentary about B2K’s 2019 Millennium Tour, which is the year that Omarion reunited with original members of the group. It will be the soundtrack for the five-part documentary, which is expected to be released soon. Another single gaining a lot of attention on the new album is “Involved.”

Omarion recently opened up about his journey as a solo artist this year when he spoke with Billboard magazine. In that interview, he’s quoted as saying: “It’s one of the same. Just like Michael Jackson in the Jackson 5 or Beyonce in Destiny’s Child or Justin Timberlake in NSYNC. I just think there’s something unique and special about the breakout stars in groups. I think you’re able to kind of connect differently with the audience when you’re used to having that support. So I would say it’s one of the same.”

Busy Signal stays true to his Dancehall roots on the track and gives fans a smooth delivery of lyrics, which they have come to expect. Here’s a little of what he contributed: “Bubble, bubble, gyal, don’t slow down / Things feel better when you go down / Turn it up loud, give me more sound / That’s the way I like it, baby, go, go, go / Smooth operator (Gyal), can I see you later? / Slide on me, mami, escapade, escalator / Got you up and down like a mall elevator / Ain’t no games, baby girl, no player / Just dance for me, gyal, you a pleaser.”

Busy Signal gave his fans a taste of what the new track sounds like on his Instagram page. He captioned it: “???? ????@omarion new album “THE KINECTION” OUT NOW! On all platforms. Go GET IT and check out track 1 “Goddess” featuring your truly.”

Here’s the tracklist for Kinnection

1 “Goddess” (Ft. Busy Signal)

2 “Do You Well”

3 “Mutual” (Ft. Wale)

4 “Involved”

5 “In It”

6 “Unbothered”

7 “The Kinection” (Interlude)

8 “B2K Experience”

9 “U and I”

10 “Can You Hear Me?” (Ft. T-Pain)

11 “No Complaints”

12 “I Ain’t Even Done” (Ft. Ghostface Killah)