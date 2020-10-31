WizKid Link Up With Damian Marley For “Blessed” – Listen

WizKid and Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley link up on a new collaboration called “Blessed.”

WizKid’s new album titled Made In Lagos is shaping up to be one of the year’s most inspirational releases, and one track proudly leading the charge in that department is “Blessed,” which features reggae stalwart, Damian Marley. The song comes in at number 5 and is a part of the 14 track project which WizKid dedicated to the people of Nigeria amidst the violence that has erupted in the country as a result of the police’s SARS movement.

“Blessed” opens with a wonderful realistic skit seemingly documenting an exchange in the streets of Lagos. The realism is just what fuels the track as both Damian Marley and the Kid relays how to beat the stress of life.

“I don’t wanna talk about the things that go get me down,” sings WizKid. As for Marley he sings, “I might be rough around the edge maybe yes, I keep it nappy and I do what makes me happy and nobody can deny me that I’m blessed.”

With lyrics that place your soul on a pedestal, it was only fitting that the production followed in line. The true beauty of the track is the sounds of the saxophone, which enter through every pore of your body before caressing your insides.

Go ahead and experience just what it feels like to be blessed from the link below.