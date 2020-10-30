Protoje Impressed By MP Lisa Hanna Dropping “Bars” In This Viral Video

Protoje is impressed by Lisa Hanna skills on the mic.

People’s National Party President hopeful Lisa Hanna has been an avid follower of reggae music for years and has expressed her admiration and love of new-school reggae the island’s talents have been producing over the last decade. Her love has seen her become a regular staple in the comment section of posts, and concert venues of the likes of Koffee, Chronixx, and Protoje, just to name a few. The power of reggae music has clearly taken over the politician, and there was no holding back when she sat down with veteran Jamaican journalist Dionne Jackson-Miller for All Angles.

Hanna was explaining her stance on the close margin of victory by which she retained what was previously considered her “safe” South Eastern Saint Ann seat in the recent general election when she drew for a clever line to help bring across her point. Those lines have now gone viral, with lyrical spitter Protoje approving the “bars” she offloaded.

The In Search of Lost Times rapper took to Twitter to relay exactly what the MP said before giving it his stamp of approval.

“If 32 of us did win by 32 votes we would be skinning our 32 teeth. Not go lie those are BARS!!!” He tweeted.

BITE OF THE WEEK !!!

The shadeeeeeeeee!!! Forget about throwing shade… homegirl threw the whole tree ??#TVJAllAngles pic.twitter.com/xj29yKqcOz — Ladi-K??JLover (@Ladi_K) October 29, 2020

If 32 of us did win by 32 votes we would be skinning our 32 teeth. Not go lie those are BARS!!! — In Search Of Lost Time (@Protoje) October 29, 2020

The former Miss World was then dubbed the “artist of the year” by at least one fan, with another asking her to release a musical project. Her background in music presumably blossomed when she acted as co-host of the teen program called “Rappin,” which was produced by the Creative Production and Training Centre (CPTC) in the early 90s.

“We went across the country with Rapping, highlighting what the high schols were doing; doing rap sessions on current issues and events, usually with a top entertainer performing in a 30-minute magazine package,” explained Lisa while speaking to The Jamaica Observer some years ago.

While the 1993 Miss World has shown that she has the chops to become an artiste, it seems she is sticking to politics, a field she has flourished in for more than a decade.