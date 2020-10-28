Who Is Tobe Nwigwe The Rising Rapper Creating Waves In Hip Hop?

Tobe Nwigwe spent many years as an independent rapper before shooting to the limelight and getting the very deserved props that he now enjoys. Last night, October 27, he sent a powerful message during his performance at the BET Awards, 2020, which helped boost his climbing popularity and sent his name viral.

He was immediately noticeable because of his long shirt that had all the faces of the many black people killed by police officers, including some of the more unfortunately popular names like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. He sang “Try Jesus” (“Try Jesus, not me / Because I throw hands”) and “Eat,” and his wife, Fat, joined him on stage to make the performance even more memorable.

Let’s take a look at who Tobe Nwige is and what he’s accomplished to date, as many people may not be aware of the phenomenal rapper. He’s from Houston and is known for his inspirational messages. He’s quoted as saying that his goal for his music is to “make purpose popular.”

He has released numerous songs and constantly releases new songs and videos. His wife, Ivory Rogers, also called Fat, is a big part of his team and features in many of his videos and songs. His producer is LaNell Grant, also known as Nell.

Before becoming a successful rapper, he was a star linebacker at his university’s football team, but like many other American football players, he left due to a foot injury. He’s been in the game for at least six years now, and his first mentionable hit was “Been Grinding” in 2014, and he followed that up with “Coulda Woulda Shoulda,” in the same year. Both songs were featured on his EP Pardon My Lateness. In 2017, he released Tobe from the Swat and two Get Twisted Sunday’s mixtapes over the course that year.

Here are some of his most popular songs:

1. MAKE IT HOME

MAKE IT HOME [LIVE VERSION] · 2020

2. I’M DOPE

TOBE FROM THE SWAT I THE LIVE EXPERIENCE · 2019

3. I CHOOSE YOU.

THE ORIGINALS. · 2018

4. CAGED BIRDS

THREE ORIGINALS · 2019

5. IVORY

FOURIGINALS · 2019

6. TRY JESUS

TRY JESUS · 2020

7. HËÂT R??K.

THE ORIGINALS. · 2018

8. EAT

EAT · 2020

9. SWÄY.

THE ORIGINALS. · 2018

10. MURDER.

THE ORIGINALS. · 2018