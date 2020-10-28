Intence Addresses Rumors He Was Gifted A Benz In New Song “Meditation”

Intence is rubbishing claims he was gifted a Mercedes-Benz in a fire new track, “Meditation.”

Intence and Skillibeng have been embroiled in a social media standoff for the last few weeks, and now it seems Intence is taking a break from it all to reflect on his experiences since gaining fame and fortune in the music business. The song titled “Meditation” sees the deejay addressing many of the rumors circulating about him in the industry, in turn, highlighting the negative effects of building relationships with persons who would not have looked his way when he was in poverty.

“See the man wa you rate and call you G, yuh boss, swear pon you youth life and put him pon the cross, a p__sy dem from morning dem corrupt dawg,” he shares before denouncing that he was gifted the white Mercedes Benz which hit back in July of this year.

“People who no know me from noweh seh a man buy me vehicle,” he says before hissing his teeth to show his disgust at the crazy assumption.

He also takes shots at specific persons such as Jamaican selector Badda Bling. “Nuff time me see dem chat a bagga things, all pon soundclash ba__yman Badda Bling, call me name fi hype but that neh bother me,” Intence recounts in his spoken word type delivery.

Using a Jamaican proverb, he also hints at artistes who are complaining about his domination of the industry; suggesting that they should assess their work ethics instead of faulting him.

“Like how every hoe have dem stick a bush a so everyman have dem season, so artiste if you never laidback me wouldn’t de ya so a lead you,” he says. Intence has been previously ridiculed by the likes of Popcaan and Vybz Kartel for dominating the local Youtube trending charts while not securing high profile listenership outside of the island.

A Jus Di Vybz Music production refrains from the use of a chorus on “Meditation,” which leaves a tremendous amount of room for the artiste to get his points across.

You can check out the song below.